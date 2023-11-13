Tekken 8 Game Adds Reina as Playable Character

Sony 's PlayStation Blog announced on Sunday that Bandai Namco Entertainment 's upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game is adding Reina as a playable character. Bandai Namco Europe's YouTube channel began streaming a gameplay video for the character.

The blog post revealed details about the character's fighting style and also revealed key images and information about previously announced character Victor Chevalier. Reina "plays a vital role in Tekken 8's story, The Dark Awakens." PlayStation describes the character's gameplay:

Reina employs an acrobatic fighting style rooted in Taido, using swift and brutal techniques such as knife-hand strikes, eye pokes, and scratching that reflect her character. She utilizes a special movement called Sentai to close the distance quickly and launch rushes, while Unsoku allows her to deliver powerful attacks with agile footwork, demonstrating a speedy and aggressive combat approach. In addition, Reina has somehow acquired techniques like Wind God Fist and Spinning Demon, synonymous with the Mishima-style karate, and even exhibits a power fighter aspect, delivering powerful moves from the Heaven's Wrath stance once used by Heihachi, who is now deceased. Her offensive capabilities near walls, in particular, are among the most potent of all characters.

Tekken 8 will launch on January 26. The game will feature 32 characters at launch, including Panda.

The game began closed network testing for PlayStation 5 on July 21 and for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on July 28. The closed network tests included cross-play. The game has also been available to play at select events worldwide. The game was available to play during the EVO 2023 event from August 4 to 6.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Devil Jin, Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, and Victor Chevalier will all be playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

