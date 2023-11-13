The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 Announces Theme Song Artists

Image via The Dangers in My Heart anime's website © 桜井のりお（秋田書店）／僕ヤバ製作委員会 (c)桜井のりお(秋田書店)2018

The Dangers in My Heart

The official website for the television anime of's) manga announced the theme song artists for the anime's second season on Tuesday.

The band Atarayo performs the second season's opening theme song "Boku wa..." (I Am...), while singer Kohana Lam performs the ending theme song "Koi Shiteru Jibun Sura Aiserunda" (I Can Even Love My Loving Self). Kohana Lam previously performed the ending theme song "Suu Sentimental" for the anime's first season.

The Dangers in My Heart will return in January in the NUMAnimation programming block on the TV Asahi channel and its 23 affiliates, as well as on BS Asahi . The second season features returning cast and staff from the first season.

The manga's Twi-Yaba spinoff manga will also have an anime.

The anime's first season premiered on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block on April 1. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 8. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's seventh volume on October 3.