Yuki Andō's The World of Machida-kun Manga Gets Stage Musical Adaptation in March 2024

Shonen Ninja boy group member Kōki Kawasaki stars in musical directed by Worry Kinoshita

Entertainment News website Oricon reported on Thursday that Yuki Andō 's The World of Machida-kun manga will get a musical stage play adaptation, which will run from March 29 until April 14 at the Hibiya Theatre Creation in Tokyo.

Image via Oricon News' Twitter account © 安藤ゆき／集英社・東宝

Kōki Kawasaki, member of the boy group Shonen Ninja, will play the titular role of Machida-kun, and Itsuki Nagasawa will play the role of Nana Inohara. Additional cast includes Yūki Kamisato , Ruki Saito, Karin Isobe , Wataru Kozuki, and Keigo Yoshino.

Worry Kinoshita ( Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyu!! ) is directing the musical stage play, Pink Chiteijin 3-gō is writing the script, and Shunsuke Wada ( Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyu!! ) is composing the music.

© Yuki Andō, Shueisha

Shueisha

Andō launched the manga in'smagazine in March 2015 and ended the series in April 2018.published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in May 2018.

In the manga, Machida is a quiet, awkward, bespectacled boy, whose slightly below-average grades belie his appearance. He thinks there is nothing special about himself, but all around him there are people who treasure him.

The manga ranked third on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list of top manga for female readers in 2015. The manga won Andō a new face award at the 19th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2015 and the new creator prize at the 20th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in 2016. The series was nominated for the Manga Taisho in 2016.

The manga was also adapted into a live-action film, which premiered in Japan in 2019.



Source: Oricon News' Twitter account and website