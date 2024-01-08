Santa Inoue's Zange Manga Ends 4th Season

Series launched in March 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Akita Publishing, Santa Inoue

This year's third issue of Akita Publishing 's Young Champion revealed on Tuesday that season 4 of Santa Inoue 's Zange manga will end in the fourth issue on January 23.

The manga's "fourth season" began on July 25.

The manga's "third season" began in September 2022, and ended in last year's fifth issue of Young Champion on February 2023.

The manga launched in Young Champion magazine in March 2021, and ended its "first season" in August 2021. The second season launched in February 2022, and ended in July 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's third compiled book volume in April 2023.

The "psycho suspense" manga follows a very normal family embroiled in "overwhelming" violence.

Inoue's other manga include Tokyo Tribe , Tokyo Tribe 2 , Tokyo Tribe 3 , Rinjin 13-gō , Inoue Santa , and Born 2 Die . Tokyopop acquired the Tokyo Tribe 2 manga and published seven English volumes with the title Tokyo Tribes , before the company shuttered its North American publishing operations in 2011.

The Studio Madhouse adapted Tokyo Tribe into a 13-episode television anime series in 2006. Director Shion Sono ( Suicide Club , Shinjuku Swan ) adapted the manga into a live-action film.