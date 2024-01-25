News
Haigakura Anime Unveils Main Cast
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Takayama's Haigakura manga revealed the anime's cast on Friday. The anime's cast includes:
Junichi Yamamoto (Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen, More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics. Yū Murai (Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion scripts for episodes 3, 5, 7, 10-11) is in charge of series composition. Masaki Satō (Slam Dunk, Ultimate Muscle, Record of Ragnarok) is designing the characters. Yuki Kurihara (Dropkick on My Devil!) is composing the music.
The anime will premiere in 2024.
Takayama began serializing the manga in Ichijinsha's Zero-Sum Ward magazine in 2008. Afer the magazine ceased publication in 2015, the manga has since continued on the Zero-Sum Online service as Takayama's longest-running serialization. Ichijinsha has published 16 volumes so far with over 1.3 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).
Takayama's Amatsuki manga also inspired a television anime in 2008.
Sources: Haigakura anime's website, Comic Natalie