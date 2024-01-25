P.A. Works, DMM.com's Nanare Hananare Original TV Anime Reveals Main Cast in Video

Visual, more staff also revealed

The official website for P.A. Works and DMM.com 's original television anime Nanare Hananare began streaming a character promotional video on Thursday, which reveals six main cast members. The site also revealed more staff for the show. The staff will reveal more details on February 8.

The site also revealed a new visual.

Image via Nanare Hananare anime's website © なれなれプロジェクト/菜なれ花なれ製作委員会

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere this year.

The original coming-of-age story anime depicts the various ways six high school girls — with different talent, personalities, and hobbies — find support in their lives. The teaser visual at right shows the lead character against the backdrop of a city in Gunma Prefecture.

Koudai Kakimoto ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , BanG Dream! ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works , and is also in charge of the series scripts. Tomomi Takada ( Komada - A Whisky Family ), a veteran P.A. Works key animator and inbetweener, drew the original character design concepts, while Kanami Sekiguchi ( Shirobako , Ya Boy Kongming! ) and Nana Miura ( Dagashi Kashi 2 ) are both designing those characters for animation and serving as chief animation directors. Kakimoto, Yuniko Ayana , and Midori Gotou are writing the scripts. P.A. Works and DMM.com are credited as producers.

Naomi Nakano is the color designer, and Yūsuke Takeda , Tsukasa Kakizakai , and GK Sales are the art directors. Haruki Suzuki is the 3D director, Kōhei Asahi is the director of photography, Tomomi Umetsu at EditZ is editing, and Takumi Itō is the sound director.