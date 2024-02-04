The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Streams Character Video for Minami Sakurai

Anime's 3rd season premieres in April

The official website of The irregular at magic high school anime's new sequel television series started streaming a character promotional video for Minami Sakurai, voiced by Kiyono Yasuno , on Sunday.

The anime's staff also released a new character illustration with Minami Sakurai.

Image via The irregular at magic high school anime's Twitter account © 2023 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校3製作委員会

Yasuno is a returning cast member from the anime's previous seasons. Other returning cast members are:

The season's new cast members include Kikunosuke Toya as Minoru Kudou, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Takuma Shippou, and Houchu Ohtsuka will play the role of Retsu Kudō. He replaces Motomu Kiyokawa , who passed away in 2022.

The anime's new season will premiere in April on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , MBS , and TV Aichi channels.

Jimmy Stone , an animation director and episode director on the previous anime projects in the franchise , is the director of the new series at returning studio 8-Bit . Taku Iwasaki ( Black Butler , Bungo Stray Dogs , Gurren Lagann ) is returning to compose the music. LiSA is performing the opening theme song "Shouted Serenade."

Additional staff includes:

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017.

The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered on July 3, 2021.

Sources: The irregular at magic high school anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.