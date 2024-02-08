Kadokawa Acquires Game Developer ACQUIRE as Wholly Owned Subsidiary

GungHo Entertainment previously acquired company in 2011

Kadokawa revealed in its earnings report for the third quarter of the current fiscal year on Thursday that it has made game developer and publisher ACQUIRE Corp. into a wholly owned subsidiary.

ACQUIRE Corp. was founded in 1994. GungHo Entertainment made the company into a subsidiary in 2011. The developer is best known for creating the Tenchu , Samuraidō ( Way of the Samurai ), Shinobido , Octopath Traveler , and Akiba's Trip game franchises. It also distributed the Class of Heroes role-playing games.

The company's upcoming games include the Ancient Weapon Holly and Hookah Haze games with Aniplex .

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.