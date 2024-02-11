The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime Casts Tristan Platoon

The official website for the television anime of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) sequel manga confirmed the cast members for the Tristan Platoon on Sunday. Tristan's party members appeared in the anime's 17th episode, which aired on the same day.

The cast members are:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Isolde

© 鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会 as Isolde Shugo Nakamura as Jade

© 鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会 Sōma Saitō as Chion

© 鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会

© 鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会

Other recently announced cast members include

Kōki Uchiyama as Lancelot, one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse who disguised himself as the fox Shin, and the son of Ban and Elaine

as Lancelot, one of the who disguised himself as the fox Shin, and the son of Ban and Elaine Ayumu Murase as Tristan, one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse , and the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth

as Tristan, one of the , and the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth Fairouz Ai as Gawain, King Arthur's mysterious niece and one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse

The anime premiered in Japan on a newly created anime programming slot on TBS and its 27 affiliates on October 8 at 4:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT). The anime will run for half a year without breaks. Netflix started streaming the anime on January 31.

The anime's second cours (quarter of a year) started on January 7. JO1 is performing the new opening theme song "Your Key" for the second cours , and Zakinosuke. is performing the ending theme song "Mikansei" (Unfinished).

Maki Odaira ( Pokémon Journeys: The Series ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film , and Shigeru Murakoshi ( I'm Quitting Heroing , Zombie Land Saga ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Youichi Takada (key animator for Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the main theme. Yamamoto is also composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of production and planning.

©Nakaba Suzuki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and as physical copies. The company describes the first volume:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?

The manga recently ended its first part.