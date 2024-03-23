Undead Unluck Anime to Make 'Important Announcement' on August 1

© 戸塚慶文／集英社・アンデッドアンラック製作委員会

Theanime's AnimeJapan 2024 stage event reported on Sunday that the anime will make an "important announcement" on August 1. (The August 1 date plays a significant role within the story.)

TMS Entertainment describes the anime of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga:

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.

Moe Kahara stars as Fuuko Izumo and Yūichi Nakamura voices Andy.

The anime reunited the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase directed the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Hideyuki Morioka designed the characters for animation, and Kenichiro Suehiro composed the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS produced and planned the anime.

The anime held its world premiere at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo on October 1, before its television premiere on October 6. The anime is streaming on Hulu . The anime's English dub debuted on December 13.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.