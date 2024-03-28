Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game's Trailer Teases New 'Future Saga' DLC

DLC to have 4 parts, with 1st chapter "coming soon"

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game. The video teases the new "Future Saga" DLC and supervillain experiments. The DLC will have four parts, and the first chapter is listed as "coming soon."

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment America's Twitter account © B.S./S., T.A., BNEI

Bandaiwill release the game on5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 24. The game will get a PS5 release in Japan on May 23.

The company released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's now-defunct Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.