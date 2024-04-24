News
Magical Circle Guru-Guru Manga Gets 1st Online RPG
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
G123 announced on Tuesday the first online RPG based on the anime adaptation of Hiroyuki Etō's Mahōjin Guru Guru (Magical Circle Guru-Guru) manga, titled Magical Circle Guru-Guru: Stardust Adventure, which will launch for browsers on Friday.
In the game, players can explore the picture book made of Guru-Guru, with characters including Nike, Kukuri, and Kita Kita Oyaji. Players can set up to 10 characters in their party and fight in turn-based battles.
The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.
Some of the 2017 Magical Circle Guru-Guru anime cast that are returning for the game are:
- Shizuka Ishigami as Nike
- Konomi Kohara as Kukuri
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Kita Kita Oyaji
- Yukiyo Fujii as Toma
- Yō Taichi as JuJu
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Raid
Etō's .Mahōjin Guru Guru fantasy comedy manga ran in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 1992 to 2003. Etō then launched the Mahōjin Guru Guru 2 sequel manga on Square Enix's Gangan Online website in 2012.
Eto used his affection for early role-playing games to create the original gag parody manga. The adventures of Nike and Kukuri inspired a popular 1994-1995 television anime series, which in turn spawned a 1996 film and the 2000 television sequel Doki Doki Densetsu Mahōjin Guru Guru.
The latest anime from the franchise, Magical Circle Guru-Guru, premiered in 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime is not a sequel of the previous anime or an adaptation of the Mahōjin Guru Guru 2 manga, but starts with the story of the manga's first chapter when Nike and Kukuri meet in Jimina Village.
Sources: Press release, Comic Natalie