Magical Circle Guru-Guru Manga Gets 1st Online RPG

Turn-based battle game launches on Friday

G123 announced on Tuesday the first online RPG based on the anime adaptation of Hiroyuki Etō 's Mahōjin Guru Guru ( Magical Circle Guru-Guru ) manga, titled Magical Circle Guru-Guru : Stardust Adventure , which will launch for browsers on Friday.

In the game, players can explore the picture book made of Guru-Guru, with characters including Nike, Kukuri, and Kita Kita Oyaji. Players can set up to 10 characters in their party and fight in turn-based battles.

The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

Some of the 2017 Magical Circle Guru-Guru anime cast that are returning for the game are:

Etō's . Mahōjin Guru Guru fantasy comedy manga ran in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 1992 to 2003. Etō then launched the Mahōjin Guru Guru 2 sequel manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in 2012.

Eto used his affection for early role-playing games to create the original gag parody manga. The adventures of Nike and Kukuri inspired a popular 1994-1995 television anime series, which in turn spawned a 1996 film and the 2000 television sequel Doki Doki Densetsu Mahōjin Guru Guru .

The latest anime from the franchise , Magical Circle Guru-Guru , premiered in 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime is not a sequel of the previous anime or an adaptation of the Mahōjin Guru Guru 2 manga, but starts with the story of the manga's first chapter when Nike and Kukuri meet in Jimina Village.

Sources: Press release, Comic Natalie