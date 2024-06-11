Renai Daikō Manga by Kaguya-sama, Oshi no Ko Author Ends

Image via Amazon © Aka Akasaka, Nishizawa 5mm, Shueisha

This year's 27th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter ofand's(Love Agency) manga on June 6. The manga's fourth and final compiled book volume will ship on August 19.

The manga centers on Mari, a woman who uses a date coaching app to get used to socializing and flirting for the first time. She is coached by an agent named Kon. She hits it off with a guy named Seki, who unbeknownst to her, is also using the same app, coached by an agent named Pon. Unbeknownst to both Mari and Seki, Kon and Pon are also familiar with each other and are reviving an old romantic feud via proxy.

Akasaka and illustrator Nishizawa 5mm debuted the Renai Daikō manga in Weekly Young Jump in April 2023. Shueisha published the manga's third volume on May 17.

Akasaka began the Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga ended in November 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 28th volume in December 2022.

Akasaka announced in November 2022 after finishing Kaguya-sama: Love is War that he intended to stop working as a manga artist and would instead focus solely on writing. He intended Kaguya-sama: Love is War to be the last manga for which he was responsible for the illustrations. Akasaka has focused more on writing for manga that other people draw in recent years, such as Oshi no Ko , which Mengo Yokoyari draws. He also previously drew the Sayonara Piano Sonata manga, which Hikaru Sugii wrote.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the Oshi no Ko manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. Yen Press is also releasing the manga physically.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in Japan in April 2023. The anime will have a second season that will premiere on July 3. HIDIVE streamed the anime's first season as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."