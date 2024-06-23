Uta no Prince-sama Dolce Vita Game Confirmed as Still in the Works for Switch

Project initially announced for PS Vita in 2016

Broccoli confirmed on Sunday the Uta no Prince Sama ♪ Dolce Vita game for the Uta no Prince Sama franchise is still in development for the Nintendo Switch.

The project was originally in development for the PlayStation Vita, but Broccoli announced in 2019 it would instead develop the game for the Switch.

Broccoli revealed the Uta no Prince Sama ♪ Dolce Vita game in 2016. The game will be a completely new work, and will feature a new story about the 11 idols at Shining Agency.

Broccoli's new Utano☆Princesama Live Emotion game app launched on June 12.

KLab 's Utano Princesama Shining Live smartphone game launched in Japan in August 2017, and released globally in 2018. The game's Japanese version ended service in December 2023, while the English and Traditional Chinese version ended its service earlier in December 2022. The game has a Switch version under development.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019. Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours , the latest film in the franchise, opened in Japan in September 2022. The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. A new Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE film is in the works featuring the QUARTET NIGHT unit. The franchise also has a one-hour television anime special titled Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours: Tabi no Hajimari (The Start of a Journey) that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% television anime, as well as the release of the film. The special aired in Japan in July 2022.

Source: E-mail correspondence