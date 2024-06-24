Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Resumes Serialization 1 Week Later Than Planned

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, Shueisha, Viz Media

The official website for'smagazine revealed on Monday that'smanga will extend its current two-week hiatus to three weeks, resuming in the magazine's 32nd issue on July 8, instead of July 1 as previously announced.

When the magazine announced the hiatus on June 10, Akutami commented that he was suffering from both poor health and a "strange condition." In today's announcement, the editorial staff of the magazine stated that while Akutami had somewhat recovered, both he and the staff determined after discussion that he was not yet at a state where he could return to working on the manga.

Akutami launched Jujutsu Kaisen in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Akutami had teased last December that the manga might end this year. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The TV anime's second season premiered in July 2023 and aired for a half year. The anime is getting a sequel.

