G Gundam Project Gets New Serialized Scenario Story on July 5

Sunrise/ Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Wednesday that the "special project" for the Mobile Fighter G Gundam anime is titled Kidō Butōden G-Gundam Gaiden: Tenchi Tengaku , and will be a serialized scenario story that will debut in the anime's official website on July 5. The announcement indicates the project is a text story, but does not state the exact format.

Image via Game Watch © 創通・サンライズ

The story is set before the finals match of the 13th Gundam Fight (the tournament recounted in the G Gundam anime), when five mysterious Gundams make an appearance, calling themselves the Dark Shuffle. G Gundam anime director Yasuhiro Imagawa is penning the story.

During the " Gundam Franchise 45th Anniversary Special" in April earlier this year, Tomokazu Seki introduced a 30th anniversary logo and a hint of what is to come: illustrations in development for a new character.

© Sotsu, Sunrise

Mobile Fighter G Gundam aired from April 1994 to March 1995 as the first "alternative series" to the Universal Century storyline, in which all previous Gundam anime (aside from Mobile Suit SD Gundam ) set their stories. Yasuhiro Imagawa ( Giant Robo anime, 2004 Tetsujin 28 ) directed off scripts overseen by Fuyunori Gobu ( Kiko Senki Dragonar , GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves ), and the late Hiroshi Ōsaka ( Mobile Suit Victory Gundam , Jyu-Oh-Sei ) designed the characters.

Source: Mantan Web





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.