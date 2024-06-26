News
G Gundam Project Gets New Serialized Scenario Story on July 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sunrise/Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Wednesday that the "special project" for the Mobile Fighter G Gundam anime is titled Kidō Butōden G-Gundam Gaiden: Tenchi Tengaku, and will be a serialized scenario story that will debut in the anime's official website on July 5. The announcement indicates the project is a text story, but does not state the exact format.
The story is set before the finals match of the 13th Gundam Fight (the tournament recounted in the G Gundam anime), when five mysterious Gundams make an appearance, calling themselves the Dark Shuffle. G Gundam anime director Yasuhiro Imagawa is penning the story.
During the "Gundam Franchise 45th Anniversary Special" in April earlier this year, Tomokazu Seki introduced a 30th anniversary logo and a hint of what is to come: illustrations in development for a new character.
Mobile Fighter G Gundam aired from April 1994 to March 1995 as the first "alternative series" to the Universal Century storyline, in which all previous Gundam anime (aside from Mobile Suit SD Gundam) set their stories. Yasuhiro Imagawa (Giant Robo anime, 2004 Tetsujin 28) directed off scripts overseen by Fuyunori Gobu (Kiko Senki Dragonar, GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves), and the late Hiroshi Ōsaka (Mobile Suit Victory Gundam, Jyu-Oh-Sei) designed the characters.
Source: Mantan Web
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.