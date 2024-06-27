Terminator Zero Anime Reveals 4 More Cast

Netflix revealed on Thursday four more cast for Skydance Animation and Production I.G 's Terminator Zero anime series based on the Terminator film franchise .

The newly announced cast are:

Rosario Dawson as Kokoro, an advanced AI and Japan's answer to Skynet, if brought online, Kokoro will be endowed with the same power as Skynet

André Holland as Malcolm Lee, a genius computer programmer and father of three, he is haunted by prophetic nightmares of an apocalyptic future

Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko, coming from a post-Judgement Day 2022, she is a resistance fighter sent back in time to stop Malcolm from launching Kokoro

Ann Dowd as The Prophet, the philosophical guide for the human resistance

Netflix previously announced that Timothy Olyphant will star as the Terminator.

Terminator Zero will premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 29.

Mattson Tomlin ( Project Power , The Batman II ) is serving as the series' showrunner, executive producer and writer. Skydance's David Ellison , Dana Goldberg , and Don Granger are the executive producers. Masashi Kudo is directing the anime at Production I.G .

The eight-episode series is part of the Terminator universe, but centers around new characters. Netflix describes the series' story:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

The company first ordered the series in 2021, and revealed a teaser in November 2023.

