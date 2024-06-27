The File of Young Kindaichi, Inuyasha Voice Actor Taiki Matsuno Dies at 56

Image via Aoni Production

Talent agencyannounced on Thursday that voice actordied on Wednesday from a right cerebral hemorrhage. He was 56.

Matsuno's family plan to hold a private funeral ceremony.

Matsuno was born in Tokyo. He is perhaps best known for his role as Hajime Kindaichi in many entries in the The File of Young Kindaichi anime. He also voiced Kōga in Inuyasha and InuYasha: The Final Act , Jun Manjōme in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX , Pegasus/Helios in Sailor Moon SuperS , Tart in Fresh Pretty Cure , Agumon in several Digimon works such as Digimon: Data Squad , Yuzuru Narita in Mirage of Blaze , and Kaeru Idochū in Duel Masters VS , among many other roles.

In games, he voiced Liu Shan and Ling Tong in many entries in the Dynasty Warriors franchise, as well as Hammer in Xenosaga and Kikunojo Oka in several Sakura Wars games.

He also voiced the Japanese dub of the character SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants starting with season 4 of the show.



Sources: Aoni Production, Oricon