The Idol@ster's Atsushi Nishogori Helms 'Grotesque' Film at CloverWorks for 2025
posted on by Egan Loo
The CloverWorks Industry Panel at Anime Expo teased Grotesque, a new animation film from director Atsushi Nishigori (The IDOLM@STER, DARLING in the FRANXX) and the anime studio CloverWorks, on Thursday. The panel premiered a short teaser video and promised that more videos and details will be posted later.
The film comes from JOEN, the company jointly established by Sony media subsidiary Aniplex, its CloverWorks animation studio, Production I.G sister company Wit Studio, and publisher Shueisha. CloverWorks producer Yūichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake are the representative directors of JOEN.
Source: CloverWorks Industry Panel at Anime Expo
