Princession Orchestra Original Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video

King Amusement Creative debuted the first full promotional video for the original anime Princession Orchestra during its Anime Expo panel on Friday. The anime's official YouTube channel then began streaming the video on Sunday.

King Amusement Creative revealed during Friday's panel that unlike other anime projects which insert pre-recorded songs into battle sequences, this anime has the voice cast members sing new renditions of songs in each episode's recording sessions.

Image via Princession Orchestra anime's website ©Project PRINCESS-SESSION

The project is for both children and adults, and will consist of the anime, music, and toys.

The anime will debut in 2025.

The anime stars (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Azusa Aoi as / Minamo Sorano / Princess Ripple (blue hair)

as / Minamo Sorano / Princess Ripple (blue hair) Yuri Fujimoto as Kagari Sakibe / Princess Zeal (pink hair)

as Kagari Sakibe / Princess Zeal (pink hair) Azusa Tachibana as Kagase Ichijō / Princess Meteor (green hair)

King Records and ARIA entertainment 's new content production brand UNISON are credited with the original work, and Takara Tomy is sponsoring the project. Akifumi Kaneko ( Symphogear franchise 's series composition) is credited with the original plan. Elements Garden 's Noriyasu Agematsu is the executive producer. Shin Ōnuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya anime franchise , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. both seasons) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK . Manta Aisora ( Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! original creator) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yukiko Akiyama ( Yumeiro Pâtissière , Isuca ) is designing the characters for animation based on Mari Shimazaki 's ( Luck & Logic , Bayonetta ) original designs. Elements Garden is composing the music.

The anime takes place in Alicepia, which is a mysterious country that has existed since ancient times. The inhabitants of Alicepia, the Alicepians, are a fun-loving people, but one day mysterious monsters called Jamaock appeared to threaten the peace of Alicepia. The story follows the "princesses" who never forget the song in their hearts, even when facing such danger.