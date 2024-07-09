The Idolm@ster Shiny Colors Season 2 Posts Trailer for 2nd Theatrical Film

2nd film runs from August 23 to September 12

The official website for The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors 2nd Season , the second season of the The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors anime, began streaming a trailer for the second season's second theatrical film on Monday.

Before the television premiere of the second season in fall, the anime is screening in theaters in Japan as three films. The first film is running from July 5 to July 25, the second film from August 23 to September 12, and the third film from September 20 to October 10. The TV version will have 12 episodes.

Image via The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors' X/Twitter account © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The first season of The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors anime premiered on April 5. The first season also screened as three films in theaters in Japan. The first film ran in Japan from October 27 through November 16, and earned 40,284,350 yen (about US$268,100) in its opening weekend.

The second film opened in Japan on November 24 and ran until December 14. The third film ran from January 5 through January 25. The films played in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Mankyū ( Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) directs the anime at Polygon Pictures . Yoichi Kato ( The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , Aikatsu! ) supervises and writes the series scripts. "Tsubasa Gravity" is the anime's opening theme song.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors : Song for Prism smartphone game in April 2023.



Source: The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors 2nd Season anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.