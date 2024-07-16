365 Days to the Wedding's Tamiki Wakaki Launches New Manga on August 5

Wakaki to launch Yoshida Lemon Drops manga about 2 Kyoto University students

This year's 33rd issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits revealed on Friday that Tamiki Wakaki will launch a new manga titled Yoshida Lemon Drops in the magazine's combined 36th and 37th issue, which is scheduled for release on August 5.

Image via Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine's X/Twitter account © Shogakukan

The romantic comedy manga centers on a phobic Kyoto University student, whose only trait is being good at studying. A big incident makes him cross paths with Kyoto University's famous professional female wrestler.

Wakaki launched the 365 Days to the Wedding ( Kekkon Surutte, Hontō Desu ka ?: 365 Days to the Wedding ) manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in March 2020. The manga ended in its 11th compiled book volume, which shipped last Friday. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release the fourth volume in English on August 20.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation, which will premiere in October. The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted in October 2022.

Wakaki's The World God Only Knows manga also inspired three television anime along with original anime projects, and Wakaki's 16bit Sensation: Watashi to Minna ga Tsukutta Bishōjo Game manga inspired an anime with an original story, which premiered in October 2023.