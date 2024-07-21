King of Fighters XV Game Adds Mature, Vice in December

2 characters will launch simultaneously as special DLC characters

SNK revealed on Sunday in a video that it will release "special DLC characters" Vice and Mature in its The King of Fighters XV game simultaneously in December 2024.

SNK released the The King of Fighters XV game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store in February 2022.

SNK delayed the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the development schedule. The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

The game received an anime short by animator and director Masami Ōbari ( Fatal Fury ).

The game's season 2 pass has seven DLC characters: Shingo Yabuki, Kim Kaphwan, Sylvie Paula Paula, Goenitz, Najd, Duo Lon, and Hinako Shijo. Hinako Shijo launched in the game in November 2023.