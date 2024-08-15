Campione!'s Jō Takezuki Launches New Manga

The combined 36th and 37th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed last Thursday that writer Jō Takezuki and artist Tsunehiro Date are launching a new manga titled Slow Life Ieyasu in the magazine's next issue on August 22. The manga centers on historical figure Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Tokugawa shogunate, reincarnating into the modern Reiwa era and enjoying a slow life with high school girls. The manga will have a color opening page.

Takezuki previously wrote thelight novel series (pictured right). Takezuki published the first volume in 2008, with illustrations by. The series ended with its 21st volume in 2017, and it was followed by theandsequels. The novels inspired a television anime adaptation in 2012. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013.

Takezuki also pens the Fantasy Inbound ( Isekai, Shūrai ) light novel series, which launched with the first light novel volume in June 2020, with illustrations by Shirabii . The third volume debuted in June 2021. J-Novel Club is releasing the light novel series in English, and it released the third volume in July 2022.

Date launched the Time Paradox Ghostwriter manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in May 2020, and ended it in August of the same year. Shueisha published two compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media , as well as Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service, both published the manga in English.

Date previously wrote and drew the Cross Account manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from June 2017 to January 2018. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English. Date also drew the art for the Tokyo Wonder Boys manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014.

