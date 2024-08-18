The Irregular at Magic High School: Shizoku Kaigi-hen Manga Adaptation Ends on September 18

Image via Amazon Japan © Tsutomu Satou, Hazumi Takeda, Kana Ishida, Square Enix

Shizoku Kaigi-hen

The irregular at magic high school

The September issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that's manga adaptation of the(Master Clans Conference) arc of'slight novel series will end in the magazine's next issue on September 18.

The Shizoku Kaigi-hen arc covers volumes 17-19 of the original novel series. The arc's manga adaptation launched in G Fantasy in March 2020. Takeda is drawing the manga, and Kana Ishida is credited with character design. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2020, and the eighth volume on March 27.

A manga adaptation of the Yotsuba Keishō-hen (Yotsuba Succession) arc by Tsuna Kitaumi launched in G Fantasy in December 2019. The manga ended in its third and final volume, which shipped in May 2022. Fumino Hayashi and Chiaki Nagaoka are credited with composition. The manga adapted volume 16 of the original novel series. Kitaumi also drew the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Double Seven-hen , Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Kyūkōsen-hen , and Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Nyūgaku-hen manga.

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime's third television season premiered on April 4. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

The light novels' "Yotsuba Keishō-hen" will also get an anime film adaptation titled Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( The irregular at magic high school : Yotsuba Succession Arc).