Final Fantasy XVI Game Gets PC Release on September 17

Square Enix began streaming a "Deliverance" trailer for its Final Fantasy XVI game on Monday, and it reveals that the game get a PC release via Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 17:

Square Enix released the game in June 2023 for PlayStation 5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31.

Square Enix describes the game:

An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division developed the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) produced the game, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) directed the game. Kenshi Yonezu performs the game's theme song "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing."

The "Echoes of the Fallen" DLC launched last December, and "The Rising Tide" DLC debuted on April 18.

The game got a stage musical from the famous all-female Takarazuka Revue. The musical will run at Takarazuka Grand Theater from May 17 to June 23, and at Tokyo Takarazuka Theatre from July 13 to August 25. Toa Serika and Sakura Haruno star.