Live-Action Cells at Work! Film Announces 9 More Cast Members

The staff for the live-action film of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga announced nine more cast members on Tuesday.

The new cast members include (top row, left to right):

Ainosuke Kataoka as Pneumonia Coccus

as Pneumonia Coccus Shinya Niiro as Streptococcus pyogenes

Maju Ozawa as Staphylococcus aureus

as Staphylococcus aureus SEKAI NO OWARI member Fukase as ?????

(second row, left to right)

Previously announced cast includes:

With this latest cast announcement, the staff also unveiled the complete version of the film's poster visual with 17 characters:

Image via Comic Natalie

The film will premiere in Japan on December 13.

Hideki Takeuchi (live-action Nodame Cantabile , Thermae Romae , Fly Me to Saitama ) is directing the film, with a script by Yūichi Tokunaga (live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Liar x Liar , Princess Jellyfish ). Warner Bros. Japan is distributing the film.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .

The latest Cells at Work! spinoff manga to end is Kae Hashimoto 's Hataraku Saibō Illegal ( Cells at Work! Illegal ), which ended in July 2023. The manga focused on a body that takes illegal substances and is subjected to physical violence. Akari Otokawa and Shigemitsu Harada 's Hataraku Saibō Lady ( Cells at Work! Lady ) spinoff manga ended in September 2022. The manga focused on adult women's physiology, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and childbirth. Harada also writes the separate Cells at Work! spinoff manga Cells at Work! Code Black , which ended in January 2021. Yū Maeda 's Hataraku Saibō Muscle ( Cells at Work! Muscle ) spinoff manga launched on Kodansha 's Morning two manga website in February 2023. Choco Aozora and Meku Kaire 's Hataraku Saibō Neko ( Cells at Work! Cat ) and Koma Warita and Ryō Kuji 's Hataraku Saibō Okusuri ( Cells at Work! Medicine ) both recently launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in May 2023.