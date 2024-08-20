Live-Action Happy of the End BL Series Reveals Theme Song in New Trailer

The official website for the live-action series of Ogeretsu Tanaka 's Happy of the End boys-love manga started streaming a new trailer, which reveals and previews the series' theme song "2Colors feat.JESSE( RIZE /The BONEZ)" by THE SPELLBOUND , on Tuesday. The theme song is co-written by THE SPELLBOUND and Jesse of RIZE /The BONEZ.

The eight-episode series will premiere on September 2 on

The series stars:

Rei Sawamura as Keito

Yurai Beppu as Chihiro Kashiwagi

Yūki Kubota as Kaji

Miako Tadano as Keito's mother

Yōsuke Asari as Maya

Sō Yamanaka as Matsuki

Shū Watanabe as Chihiro's older brother

Tomoyuki Furumaya ( Candy Color Paradox live-action series) is directing episodes 1-5, 7, and 8 of the series, while Takahiro Komura is directing episode 6 of the series. Furumaya is also penning the scripts with assistance from Miako Tadano. Kōji Endō is composing the music.

KUMA releases the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dazed and confused, Chihiro awakes on a pile of garbage with memories of wedding still fresh in his mind. When out of the blue a young man named Keito appears before him. Instantly, he then recalls the night he spent with this person. The booze! The hotel! The punch to his face! Chihiro may not have a place to call home currently and Keito may not be a good person by any means, but maybe the two of them could be happy together.

Tanaka launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Qpa magazine in January 2020, and ended the manga with its third compiled book volume in October 2023.

SuBLime previously released Tanaka's Yarichin Bitch-bu and Escape Journey manga in English. Yarichin Bitch-bu inspired an OVA adaptation in 2018.