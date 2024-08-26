Studio Mayflower Appoints Chainsaw Man Director Ryū Nakayama as Chief Creative Officer

Studio, established in December 2023, aims to create IP using latest technology

Studio Mayflower and its CEO Taisei Tateno announced on Tuesday that the studio has appointed Chainsaw Man director Ryū Nakayama as Chief Creative Officer (CCO).

Image courtesy of Studio Mayflower

Studio Mayflower aims to create IP that "utilizes the latest technology." The company appointed Nakayama as his creative abilities are aligned with their direction.

The relatively new studio has so far worked on part of an episode of the spring 2024 television anime Oblivion Battery , but also has ongoing work with some TV anime that are as-yet unannounced.

Taisei Tateno founded the studio in December 2023. Tateno is the creator of the mascot character Syuwatti, which has previously collaborated with Sanrio . AnotherBall acquired the studio in May. AnotherBall, led by Shunsuke "Captain" Oyu and Tatsuro Shimada, comprises entrepreneurs who previously launched "mamari," an information hub website for families, and the multinational VTuber agency "PRISM Project." AnotherBall also develop the "AniLive" mobile streaming app for virtual creators.

Image courtesy of Studio Mayflower

Nakayama's work on the 2022 television anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga was his series directorial debut work. Prior to that, he had worked as key animator and animation director on a number of anime projects, beginning with key animation on Tantei Opera Milky Holmes in 2010. He has served as animation director on episodes of Wake Up, Girls! , Barakamon , Yatterman Night , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , Gamers! , Black Clover , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , and Jujutsu Kaisen .

Nayayama established Andraft , a new creative unit for animation production, in 2023. The unit's goal is to create an environment that fosters free expression and creativity. Andraft 's first work was the collaboration promotional video between the VSPO! esports VTuber agency and Bushiroad 's Cardfight!! Vanguard card game. Nakayama stated that he was the director, storyboarder, and animation producer for the video.

Sources: Press release, email correspondence