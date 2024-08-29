Perfect Propose BL Mini-Series Gets Compilation Film on October 25

6-episode mini-series debuted on February 2 earlier this year

Fuji TV announced on Thursday that it is producing a compilation film of the live-action mini-series adaptation of Mayo Tsurukame 's Perfect Propose boys-love manga titled Perfect Propose Dream Edition . The film will open in Japan on October 25.

Image via PR Times © 2024 鶴亀まよ・海王社／「パーフェクトプロポーズ」製作委員会

© Mayo Tsurukame, Kaiohsha

The original six-episode mini-series premiered on February 2 on

Shunya Kaneko (Ultraman Trigger, live-action Rent-A-Girlfriend ) played protagonist Hiro, while Kōta Nomura (live-action Shin Shinchō Kōki ~ Classmate wa Sengoku Bujо̄) played Hiro's childhood friend Kai. Tadaaki Horai (live-action My Love Mix-Up! ) directed the series, with scripts by Takeshi Miyamoto (Old Fashion Cupcake).

The publisher futekiya licensed the manga, and it is available in English on Manga Planet . futekiya describes the manga:

Hiro's so stressed out at work that he can barely have proper meals or get some well-earned sleep. When he passes out on the sidewalk after yet another stressful day, an unfamiliar face calls out to him - apparently, they once promised to marry each other? What's Kai Fukaya's deal, and why is he so insistent on assuming the role of Hiro's fiancé?

Tsurukame launched the manga in Kaiohsha 's Gush magazine in 2020. Kaiohsha published the manga's one compiled book volume in August 2020, and a drama CD shipped in 2021. The manga debuted in English in December 2021.



Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie