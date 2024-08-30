Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR Compilation Film Opens on November 29

Visual also revealed

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Friday that the compilation film for the Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR ( Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- ) anime will open in Japan on November 29 and will have a three-week limited engagement in 30 theaters. The compilation film will be 89 minutes long.

The company also revealed a visual.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © PROJECT YOHANE

The Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR anime premiered in July 2023.

The "story no one knows about a girl everyone knows" reimagines Yoshiko Tsushima, the school idol afflicted with chūnibyō (adolescent delusions of grandeur) in Love Live! Sunshine!! , as a fortune-telling girl. The story is set in Numazu, a scenic harbor town surrounded by the sea and mountains. Ever since she was little, the girl Yohane has never fit in, and has always felt apart from everyone in town. Her aspirations and true place in this world lie elsewhere. The story follows this girl who can't follow rules as she journeys through this wondrous world.

As in previous Love Live! projects, Sunrise 's collective penname Hajime Yatate is credited as the original creator, and Sakurako Kimino is credited with the original concept.

Taira Akitsu has been drawing the Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- illustration series in the Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine since October 2020.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.

