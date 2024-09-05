Busan Int'l Film Festival to Screen The Colors Within, Ghost Cat Anzu, Solitary Gourmet Films

Festival runs from October 2-11

The 29th Busan International Film Festival will screen the live-action film of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet ( Solitary Gourmet ) manga and The Colors Within ( Kimi no Iro ), a new anime feature film by Science SARU and director Naoko Yamada . The festival will also screen the Ghost Cat Anzu French-Japanese animated film.

Kodoku no Gourmet and Ghost Cat Anzu will screen in the "Open Cinema" division, and The Colors Within will screen in the "A Window on Asian Cinema" division.

Kodoku no Gourmet will also open in theaters in South Korea in March 2025.

The film is based on the manga's live-action series. The series' lead actor Yutaka Matsushige is again starring the film, while also directing the film, and co-writing alongside Yoshihiro Taguchi. The film will open on January 10.

The film is part of the Kodoku no Gourmet Project, which celebrates the series' 12 years of broadcast and TV Tokyo 's 60th anniversary. The staff also announced Sorezore no Kodoku no Gourmet (To Each Their Own Solitary Gourmet), a program that will air beginning on October 4. The omnibus series will follow various main characters (besides Yutaka Matsushige 's Gorō, who was the main character in all the previous projects) on their own culinary journeys.

The Colors Within anime opened in Japan on August 30. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024. GKIDS has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe. PLAION PICTURES will handle Italian- and German-speaking territories, and CHARADES will manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ghost Cat Anzu opened in Japan on July 19. GKIDS will screen the film in the U.S. this winter.



