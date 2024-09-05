'Good Bye, Dragon Life' Anime Reveals More Cast, Ending Song, October 3 Debut

The staff for the television anime of author Hiroaki Nagashima , illustrator Kisuke Ichimaru , and character designer Kurono 's Good Bye, Dragon Life . ( Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei ) novels announced on Thursday two more cast members, its ending theme song, and its October 3 streaming debut. It also streamed a new commercial, which previews the rock duo EverdreaM 's ending theme "Kimi to Mita Keshiki" (The View I Saw With You).

Virtual YouTuber Ruri Asano will play Caravis (spelling not official).

Hisako Kanemoto will play Myraal (spelling not official).

The anime will make its earliest debut streaming on ABEMA TV on October 3. The anime will then make its TV premiere on TBS on October 10, and will then run on RKK Kumamoto Housou on October 11, on BS NTV on October 12, and AT-X on October 14.

The anime stars:

Ken'ichi Nishida ( Papuwa ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment . Naokatsu Tsuda ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director) is writing the script. Nozomi Kawashige ( Battle Game in 5 Seconds sub-character designer) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) and Hanae Nakamura ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) are composing the music.

EverdreaM will perform the ending theme song "Kimi to Mita Keshiki" (The View I Saw With You). LUN8 will perform the opening song "Together Forever."

The story follows Dolan, who was once the strongest dragon until humans killed him. Now, Dolan has been reborn into a human villager who is devoted to working in the fields and hunting animals for food. It is a simpler life that fills his heart with joy. One day, he meets a lamia named Celina while investigating the swamp. Celina is searching for a mate, but is not good at seducing humans. Although one is a human and the other is a monster, they slowly begin to connect to one another. However, they run into various enemies...

The web novels debuted in 2013. AlphaPolis publishes the novels in print. Nagashima and Kurono debuted a manga adaptation in December 2015.