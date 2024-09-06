I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 Anime Reveals Character Video for Laika

The official website for Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita: Sono Ni ( I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 ), the second season of the television anime of Kisetsu Morita 's I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level ( Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita ) light novel series, unveiled on Friday a new character video for Laika, voiced by Kaede Hondo .

The anime's second season will debut in 2025.

The main cast is returning, but Kunihisa Sugishima ( Beyblade franchise, Strike Witches original video anime) is replacing Nobukage Kimura as the director, and the studio Teddy is animating the new season instead of Revoroot . Naohiro Fukushima , an episode scriptwriter in the first season, is supervising the new season's series scripts instead of Tatsuya Takahashi . Hikaru Kodama replaces Keisuke Goto as the character designer. Keiji Inai is returning to compose the music at Nippon Columbia .

The first season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and it then streamed an English dub for the anime.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

An at-home comedy about a powerful girl who doesn't work too hard!(⋈◍ ˃ᴗ˂ ◍)。✧♡ After dying of overwork in the real world, I'm reincarnated as an immortal witch, and I spend 300 years enjoying a relaxing life. At some point, though, I end up at level 99! All those years spent killing slimes to make the money to pay the bills gave me a ton of experience points… Rumors of the level 99 witch spread, and soon I'm up to my ears in curious adventurers, duelist dragons, and even a monster girl calling me her mom! “This isn't a dojo, so don't come here to fight me…!” I've never been on an adventure, but I'm the strongest in the world… What's going to happen to my relaxing life?!

The novel series ranked at #9 in the 2019 edition of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! guidebook.

Morita launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2016. SB Creative publishes the novel volumes in print. Yusuke Shiba 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in June 2017.

Morita also wrote a spinoff novel titled I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years ( Hira Yakunin Yatte 1500-nen, Maō no Chikara de Daijin ni Sare Chaimashita ). Square Enix published the novel in September 2019. The novel also has a manga adaptation by Meishi Murakami .

Yen Press is releasing the novel series and spinoff novel in English. Yen Press is also releasing the main manga adaptation as well as the manga adaptation of I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years . Additionally, Yen Press is releasing the spinoff manga The Red Dragon Academy for Girls .

Source: I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.