Orange's Leviathan Alternate-History Anime Series Streams Teaser

Netflix revealed the official teaser trailer for Qubic Pictures and Orange 's anime series of Scott Westerfeld 's Leviathan novel series on Monday.

Netflix will exclusively stream the anime worldwide in 2025. Christophe Ferreira (Eden designs) is directing, and Joe Hisaishi is contributing an original song.

Image courtesy of Netflix

The story begins in 1914 on the eve of war, when a prince on the run encounters a girl dressed in boy's clothes on a bioengineered airship known as Leviathan .

Keith Thompson drew the original illustrations in the 2009-2011 novel series. Nobuko Toda ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom , Ultraman anime) and Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Suzume , Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom , Ultraman anime, Halo 4, Halo 5, Metal Gear Solid 3 & 4) are composing the music. Qubic Pictures is producing the project, and Orange is producing the animation. Justin Leach and Taiki Sakurai are producing.

Qubic Pictures appeared at Otakon convention on August 2-4 Washington, D.C. to showcase the anime series. The guests include Leach, producer Katrina Minett , and Ferreira.

The studio is known for its adaptation of Haruko Ishikawa's Land of the Lustrous manga, the anime of Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga, the Netflix series Godzilla Singular Point , and the Trigun Stampede anime, among other works. The studio has also done CG work for parts of various anime productions as far back as 2004's Aquarion television series.

