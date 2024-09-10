Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Game Previews Gameplay in New Director's Report Video

CAPCOM revealed a new in-depth video exploring the features of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster , a remake of the original Dead Rising game, on Monday

Director Ryosuke Murai introduces the new version of the game's "Infinity Mode" in the video.

The game will debut digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on September 19.

The remastered game will feature 4K high fidelity graphics, 3D audio support, voiceover in nine different languages, an auto-save feature, and various quality of life changes.

CAPCOM released the first Dead Rising game for the Xbox 360 in 2006. The game was later ported for the Nintendo Wii under the title Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop in 2009. The first game spawned three sequels in 2010, 2013, and 2016. The first game was also re-released on PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One for its 10th anniversary in 2016.

The games inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2013, and a sequel in 2016.