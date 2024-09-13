Duel Masters LOST Net Anime's 1st Promo Video Streamed

The official X/Twitter account for the net anime based on Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi 's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga, part of the Duel Masters LOST project, revealed the show's first promotional video on Friday.

Image via Duel Masters LOST anime's website © 2024, Wizards of the Coast, Shogakukan, WHC, ShoPro

Duel Masters

The anime will debut on October 4 at 8:00 p.m. JST on the

Shotaro Uzawa stars as Win Kirifuda, and Wataru Hatano plays Abyssbell = Jashin Emperor (Jashin-kun). Both are reprising their roles from the Duel Masters Win anime. Additional cast includes Hana Hishikawa as Niika and Honoka Inoue as Crysta.

Riki Fukushima ( Beyblade the Movie: Fierce Battle ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Yoichi Kato ( Duel Masters ) is in charge of series composition. Chikara Hashizume ( Requiem of the Rose King ) is designing the characters.

Other staff members include:

YurryCanon 's project Tsukuyomi peforms the theme song "Narrative."

The Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga launched on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1. The manga's first part ended in the manga's seventh chapter on March 21.

Matsumoto and Kanebayashi's sequel manga Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ (Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) launched on August 8, and that manga is also getting an anime adaptation.

"LOST" is an "alternate time story" that progresses at the same time as the current story of Duel Masters Win , and the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga depicts a never-before-seen world. It centers on 16-year-old Win Kirifuda — the protagonist of the Duel Masters Win anime — who has lost everything. He is then drawn into a battle to regain the world he once desired.