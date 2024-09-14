Tricot, Dustcell Perform Themes for You are Ms. servant Anime

The official X (formerly) account for the television anime of's) manga revealed on Saturday that tricot will perform the opening theme song "Otozure" (Out of Sync), andwill perform the ending theme song "Hyōjō Sabun" (Differences in Expressions).

The series will debut on October 5 on TV Asahi network's “NUMAnimation” programming block. The show will also air on BS Asahi and AT-X . Crunchyroll will stream the series.

The anime stars:

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Tomoyasu Kurashima ( Infinite Stratos ) is designing the characters, and Masahiro Tokuda ( Ishura , Platinum End ) is composing the music.

Shogakukan Asia publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

This is the story of a maid who is all alone in the world, but who finally finds a family. Told from young that her only worth is as a killer, Yuki had known nothing else except cold efficiency and following orders. Now that she has a chance to leave her past behind, she arrives at the doorstep of Hitoyoshi Yokoya, asking to be employed… as a maid?! Thus begins the journey of a former assassin learning what it means to be ‘normal’!

Shotan launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry platform in 2020. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 8.