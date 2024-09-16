Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, January 2025 Premiere Date

Aniplex unveiled a new promotional video for Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective , the television anime of Mikito Chinen 's Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte ( Ameku Takao's Detective Karte or literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series, during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and January 2025 premiere date.

The stream also announced that the anime will stream on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, and Europe.

The cast includes Ayane Sakura as Takao Ameku, Kenshō Ono as Yu Takanashi, Manaka Iwami as Mai Konoike, Nana Mizuki as Mazuru Ameku, and Fumihiko Tachiki as Ōwashi Ameku.

is designing the characters. is composing the music. is credited for medical supervision.

Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding 3 more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.

