News
Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, January 2025 Premiere Date

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ayane Sakura, Kenshō Ono, Manaka Iwami, Nana Mizuki, Fumihiko Tachiki join cast

Aniplex unveiled a new promotional video for Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective, the television anime of Mikito Chinen's Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte (Ameku Takao's Detective Karte or literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series, during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and January 2025 premiere date.

visual
Image via Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective anime's X/Twitter account
©知念実希人・いとうのいぢ／ストレートエッジ・天久鷹央の推理カルテ製作委員会

The stream also announced that the anime will stream on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, and Europe.

The cast includes Ayane Sakura as Takao Ameku, Kenshō Ono as Yu Takanashi, Manaka Iwami as Mai Konoike, Nana Mizuki as Mazuru Ameku, and Fumihiko Tachiki as Ōwashi Ameku.

ameku1
Image via Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective anime's X/Twitter account
Kazuya Iwata (Yōjo Shachō R, 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life) is directing the anime at project No.9. Satoru Sugizawa (Love After World Domination, Yōjo Shachō R, Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?) is in charge of series composition, and is co-writing scripts alongside Yūko Kakihara. Yuka Takashina (D.C.S.S. ~Da Capo Second Season~, Dance with Devils, Ishura) is designing the characters, with Tsutomu Miyazawa, Ryō Hirata, and Mikio credited as sub-character designers. fox capture plan is composing the music. Tomoyuki Harada, who was also credited for medical supervision for the Cells at Work! anime, is credited for medical supervision.

Other staff members include:

Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding 3 more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.

Sources Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective anime's website

