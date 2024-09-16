'May I Ask for One Final Thing?' Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025

The Aniplex Online Fest 2024 event on Monday revealed that storywriter Nana Otori and illustrator Sora Hoonoki's May I Ask for One Final Thing? ( Saigo ni Hitotsu dake Onegai Shite mo Yoroshii Deshō ka ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will air in 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Asami Seto will star in the series as Scarlet.

Kazuya Sakamoto ( Kaginado both seasons) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS with main production at LIDEN FILMS Kyoto Studio . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Eriko Haga ( Kaginado both seasons) is designing the characters, and Hinako Tsubakiyama ( Sugar Apple Fairy Tale both seasons, Shy both seasons) is composing the music. Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director.

AlphaPolis is releasing the manga in English digitally and it describes the story:

In the middle of a ball, Scarlet's fiancé, Kyle, suddenly calls off their engagement. She's falsely accused of being a bully and people unfairly call her a "Villainess." The aristocrats and noble families all denounce her. For years, she had to put up with his abuse and idiocy, but she can't take anymore of it! At her wit's end, she asks for one last favor; to give him a good fist in the face. So begins Scarlet's story of revenge against Kyle and his cronies! A fantasy about an elegant yet rebellious fighter, who doesn't let anyone take advantage of her!!

The manga is based on an original web novel by Otori. Seiunsha released the fourth novel volume on January 31 with Satsuki's original character designs, and will publish the fifth volume on September 27. The manga launched in Japan on the AlphaPolis website in June 2019. The eighth volume released in December 2023, and the ninth volume will ship on September 27.