Takasugi-san's Obento Live-Action Series Reveals 8 More Cast Members, Theme Song by NEWS

The staff of the live-action series adaptation of Nozomi Yanahara 's Takasugi-san's Obento ( Takasugisanchi no Obentou ) manga revealed more cast members on Thursday. Additionally, the staff revealed NEWS will perform the show's theme song "Acchi Muite Hoi." The song celebrates the 500th song for NEWS .

The new cast includes:

as Reiko Kayama, an associate professor at Haru's university (left in middle row above) Yuno Ohara as Riina Kosaka, an underclassman researcher of Haru's who aims to become a professor (center in middle row)

as Miya Takasugi, Kururi's mother and Haru's aunt (center in bottom row) Kazuaki Hankai as Kurō Fūya, a professor who is a mentor to Haru (right in bottom row)

as Asako Marumiya, an employee of the supermarket Haru and Kururi go to often Hikaru Tashiro as Haru in his high school days

The series will staras Harumi Takasugi (center in visual at right) and(live-action) as Kururi (upper left corner).

Takashi Ninomiya (live-action Laid-Back Camp , Mairu no Vich ) and Ryō Sato are directing the series, and Yūko Kawabe is writing the script.

The series will premiere on October 2 on the Chukyo TV and on Nippon TV 's "Wednesday Platinum Night" programming block, at 24:29 JST (effectively, October 3 at 12:29 a.m. JST).

BookWalker Global describes the manga:

Harumi may be finished with graduate school, but he's 31, unemployed, and not exactly living the dream! But when a beloved aunt passes away and leaves him in charge of his striking young cousin Kururi, Harumi suddenly feels his dull, depressing days take on an exciting new flavor…

Takasugi-san's Obento serves up bittersweet memories and savory surprises in a perfectly-presented feast! Can a hapless post-grad help a severely shy junior chef come out of her shell? And will the unlikely duo learn to both cook and live in sweet harmony?

Yanahara launched the manga in Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in 2009, and ended it in May 2015. The manga will get a "revival publication" in the next issue of Monthly Comic Flapper on October 4.

Kadokawa published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Digital Manga Publishing released two volumes in English, and Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website also added the series under the title Takasugi-san Family's Obento when it launched in 2014, but is also only offering Digital Manga's two volumes. BookWalker is also offering just the first two volumes.

Yanahara launched the Karin-po manga in Comic Flapper in June 2016, and ended the series in August 2018.



Sources: Takasugi-san's Obento live-action series' website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.