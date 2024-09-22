×
Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku Anime Reveals Continuous Half-Year Run

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
2nd cours to premiere in January

tohai
Image courtesy of Pony Canyon
© Koji Shinasaka (AKITASHOTEN)/Takatsu-gumi
A stage presentation for the television anime of Kōji Shinasaka's Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku manga at the Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair (KyoMAF) event on Sunday revealed that it will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year). The second cours will air in January.

The series will premiere on October 4 at 2:23 a.m. (effectively, October 5) on MBS and TBS before airing on other networks.

The anime stars:

Jun Hatori is directing the anime at EAST FISH STUDIO. Mariko Kunisawa is overseeing the series scripts, Sayaka Anesaki is designing the characters, and Yūsuke Shirato and Yūki Kishida are composing the music. Masayoshi Ōishi performs the opening theme song "GAMBLING HALL," and idol group Taiyo to Odore Tsukiyo ni Utae performs the ending theme song "PLASTIC SHOWCASE."

Pony Canyon describes the anime:

Money, women, organs. Kei, a high school boy, frequents the underground mahjong parlor teeming with desires, earning him the moniker 'K of Ice' in the underworld due to his cold-hearted strategy and stylish gameplay. Rumors also circulate that he keeps a girl at his home.

Shinasaka serialized the manga in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine from 2006 to 2011 and the series has 12 compiled book volumes. The other works in the franchise include the 16-volume Tōhai: Hitobashira-hen manga, the 10-volume Tōhai: Minagoroshi-hen manga, the four-volume Haō Densetsu Lion manga, the five-volume Haō Kessen Lion manga, and the ongoing Tōhai: Cold Girl manga. Tōhai: Cold Girl manga's eighth volume will ship on October 18.

The manga inspired a live-action film in 2013.

Source: Stage presentation livestream at KyoMAF

