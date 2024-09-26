Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Game's Trailer Reveals January 30 Release Date

Nippon Ichi Software and NIS America began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero , the sequel game to Nippon Ichi Software 's Phantom Brave strategy game. The trailer reveals the game's January 30 release date in Japan, North America, and Europe for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch, with the Steam version coming later in spring 2025.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



The game will also have an Asian version release in spring 2025.

NIS America also announced that it will release Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered , the remaster of the first Phantom Brave game, on PS5 on November 7.

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero follows Marona, a young woman with the ability to communicate with phantoms. She is on a journey to save her friend Ash. The turn-based tactical RPG's mechanics are known for its gridless distance-based movement system (as opposed to the grid-based movement in most other tactical RPGs), as well as its unique Confine mechanic. Marona can summon her phantom allies into battle as controllable units by Confining them to in-map objects, that then enhance their innate capabilities depending on the item they are Confined into. Confined units only last a variable number of turns, and Marona herself is weak, so players must strategize around their roster of phantom allies, the item placement and availability on a given map, and the time limit on each individual summoned phantom.

The original Phantom Brave game launched for PlayStation 2 in 2004, and it launched for PC via Steam in July 2016. The Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 collection launched for Switch in August 2021 and includes Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered .

Sources: Press release, Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero game's website, 4Gamer (Chihiro)