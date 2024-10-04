Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict Anime's Opening Sequence Streamed

Series debuts on October 5

Aniplex began streaming the creditless opening sequence on Friday for the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict anime.

The anime will debut onand its affiliates on October 5 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

SIX LOUNGE performs the opening theme song "Kotoba ni Sezu Tomo" (Even if You Don't Say It) and suisoh performs the ending theme song "Monochrome."

The anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , in Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Source: Press release