Transformers One Animated Prequel Film Ranks #4 in U.S. Box Office in 3rd Weekend

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures © 2024 Paramount Pictures. All Right Reserved.

The Box Office Mojo website estimates that, the new animated film prequel to the, has earned US$5,350,000 in its third weekend, and ranked #4 in the U.S. box office. The film earned an estimated US$1,375,000 on Friday, an estimated US$$2,405,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$1,570,000 on Sunday. The film's gross earnings are now at US$47,221,486 for domestic, US$49,800,000 for international, and US$97,021,486 for worldwide earnings.

The film opened in the U.S. on September 20 following another delay. The film was initially announced for a July 19 opening, before being delayed the first time until September 13.

The film earned US$25 million in its opening weekend, and landed at #2 in the U.S. box office. The film earned US$3.36 million in its preview screenings on September 19.

Transformers One centers on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, and takes place on Cybertron, the shared homeworld of both the protagonist Autobots and antagonist Decepticons.

The film's cast includes:

The film also opened in Japan on September 20. The film has earned a cumulative total of 237,828,060 yen (about US$1.60 million) as of October 1.

Steven Spielberg is an executive producer for the animated film, alongside Brian Goldner , Brian Oliver , Bradley J. Fischer , and Valerii An . Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is directing the film. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari ( Ant-Man and the Wasp ) are writing the script. Lorenzo di Bonaventura , Tom DeSanto , Don Murphy , Michael Bay , Mark Vahradian , and Aaron Dem are producers.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise , opened in June 2023, delayed almost one year from its original June 2022 release date. The film got a release in Japan in August 2023 under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei .

Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2)