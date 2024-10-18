High Card Anime's 25th Episode Streams on November 5

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that the 25th episode for the poker-themed High Card anime will debut for streaming in Japan on November 5. The episode is titled "THE FLOWERS BLOOM." The staff also revealed a new visual and guest cast.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © TMS/HIGH CARD Project

The anime will debut on November 5 at 9:00 p.m. JST on Kadokawa Anime's YouTube channel. A live-stream featuring the anime's cast members will debut after the episode at 9:30 p.m. JST. Many other streaming services in Japan will start streaming the anime at 10:00 p.m. JST.

Guest cast members in the new episode include:

Hirofumi Nojima as Wylie Weinstein, a mysterious player with the Diamond 4 card

Ryōtarō Akazawa as Teddy, Wylie's subordinate with a strong physique

The first season of the anime premiered in January 2023 and aired for 12 episodes. The second season debuted on January 8, and also aired for 12 episodes.

Publisher TMS , author Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui franchise), and his younger brother Hikaru Muno ( Kakegurui novel) are credited with the original work, and Ebimo is credited as the original character designer. Junichi Wada ( The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan , Caligula , Sakugan ) directed the anime at Studio Hibari . Naoki Kuroyanagi was in charge of overseeing the series scripts, and Kenichi Yamashita , Kazuhiko Inukai , and Shingo Nagai wrote the scripts. Nozomi Kawano designed the characters and was the chief animation director along with Mayumi Watanabe , and Ryō Takahashi composed the music. TMS Entertainment produced the anime.

The High Card multimedia project also had a stage play titled HIGH CARD the STAGE – CRACK A HAND , which ran from January 19-29 in Tokyo.

The franchise also includes drama CDs, a manga, and several novels.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.