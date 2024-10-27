Ayuko, Fumi Yoshinaga, More Launch New Manga in Cocohana Magazine

The December issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine revealed on Monday that The Earl & the Fairy manga illustrator Ayuko will launch a new series titled Endroll , as part of a slate of new manga launching in four consecutive issues in the magazine.

The series teases a couple with the worst compatibility heading towards a bad ending. The manga will debut in the magazine's February issue, which goes on sale on December 26.

Fumi Yoshinaga ( Ōoku: The Inner Chambers , Antique Bakery , What Did You Eat Yesterday? ) will launch a new series titled Talent in the magazine's January issue, which goes on sale on November 28. The series follows a group of four young people with emerging talents, who enter the world of show business, in 1999.

Image via Cocohana's website © Zakuri Satō, Shueisha

Yakiniku no Onna Ayamonji Akana

) launched a new series titled(Grilled Meat Girl Akana Ayamonji, pictured at right) in the magazine's December issue on Monday. The manga centers on Akana, who believes that a peaceful life without excitement is happiness, and the turning point she faces. The manga will have three total chapters.

Moment: Eien no Isshun author Satoru Makimura will launch the Dancing Generation Senior , along with Kozue Onoyama 's Hoshi to Michikusa (Idling with the Stars) manga in the magazine's March issue on January 28.

Ayuko ended the Haru to Arashi (Spring and Storm) manga in March 2021. The manga launched in Bessatsu Margaret in August 2020.

Ayuko serialized a manga adaptation of Mizue Tani 's The Earl & the Fairy ( Hakushaku to Yōsei ) light novel series in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine from 2008 to 2010. Shueisha published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media published all four volumes in English. The novels inspired a 2008 television anime adaptation.

Makimura ended the Moment: Eien no Isshun manga in December 2023. Makimura launched the manga in Cocohana in January 2014. The manga's 20th and final volume released on January 25.