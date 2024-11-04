Netflix Adds One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Toriko Anime Crossover Episode

Episode available in Americas with English, as well as new Spanish, Portuguese dubs

announced on Monday thathas added the 590thanime episode, which is a crossover between, and. The episode is available to users in North America and Latin America, and is available with English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs, with the latter two being new dubs for the episode.

One Piece 's 590th episode is part of a one-hour special with Toriko 's 99th episode that originally aired in Japan in April 2013.

Neither Crunchyroll nor Funimation have ever streamed the 590th episode, although both have streamed episode 492, which is a crossover between just One Piece and Toriko . Likewise, Crunchyroll and Funimation have never streamed Toriko 's 99th episode.

Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block originally skipped the episode and went straight from episode 589 to 591 in October 2022, but aired the episode in March 2023 with an English dub . Toonami has never aired Toriko , and thus never aired the 99th crossover episode.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999.

One Piece debuted on Cartoon Network 's original Toonami block in 2005. Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing One Piece in May 2013 starting with episode 207. The premiere garnered 995,000 viewers. The anime left the block in March 2017 with episode 384. The anime returned to Toonami in January 2022 with episodes 517-518.

Shimabukuro's gourmet battle manga Toriko launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2008, and ended in November 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America. The manga inspired a 147-episode television anime series in 2011-2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation released part of the series on DVD. The manga also inspired several anime specials and crossover specials, and an anime film in 2013.

The most recent Dragon Ball franchise anime Dragon Ball Daima premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan. Netflix is also streaming the anime, debuting first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18.