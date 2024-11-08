Dog of Flanders Voice Actress Michie Kita Dies at 89

Image via Kiraboshi's website

Kyodo reported on Friday that voice actressdied in her home in Tokyo on Wednesday. She was 89.

Kita was born on March 11, 1935, and she hails from Tokyo. She attended an actor training school, and has been a member of the Gekidan Nakama, Gekidan Shiki, and Tokyo Engeki Shūdan troupes, before belonging to the Kiraboshi talent agency. She has also performed in live-action TV series and on stage.

In anime, she is perhaps best known for her role as the protagonist Nello in A Dog of Flanders . She also voiced Nobuhiko Ōbayashi in Don Dracula , Doronpa in Obake no Q-Taro , and Franz Charming in Princess Knight . She has also voiced roles in such anime as Nobody's Boy Remi , Natsume's Book of Friends , Gatchaman , Hana no Ko Lunlun , Time Bokan , Swiss Family Robinson , and The Wonderful Adventures of Nils .



Source: Comic Natalie