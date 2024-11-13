Monster Hunter Outlanders Smartphone Game Announced

CAPCOM announced on Wednesday Monster Hunter Outlanders , a new game based on its Monster Hunter action game franchise that is "coming soon" for iOS and Android devices. Chinese developer TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of China's Tencent conglomerate, is developing the title. CAPCOM streamed an announcement trailer:

Image via Monster Hunter Outlanders game's website © 2024 Proxima Beta Pte. Ltd., CAPCOM

The game is an open-world survival game featuring elements of the Monster Hunter action series and multiplayer support. There is a system to switch between characters.

TiMi Studio Group announced in November 2022 that it was working on a new mobile game based on Monster Hunter . The company is best known for developing Call of Duty Mobile , as well as the Pokémon Unite game. The latter debuted for smartphones in September 2021.

CAPCOM and Niantic released Monster Hunter Now , an augmented reality (AR) smartphone game in the franchise , for iOS and Android devices in September 2023.

The Monster Hunter Wilds game will debut globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2023.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.